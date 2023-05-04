Gillum Trial

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at the federal courthouse for jury selection in his corruption trial, April 17 in Tallahassee.

 Tallahassee DemocraT/Alicia Devine

TALLAHASSEE — Turmoil continued Wednesday in the public-corruption trial of former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum amid revelations that a juror posted information about the case on social media after deliberations began.

Information about the social-media posts surfaced a day after jurors told U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor that they appeared to be deadlocked on at least one charge against Gillum and his political mentor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.


   
