TALLAHASSEE - After five days of deliberations, jurors on Thursday acquitted former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum on charges of lying to federal investigators but were unable to reach a verdict on conspiracy and fraud charges.
U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor declared a mistrial on numerous charges against Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, and his political mentor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.
Federal prosecutors, who spent years trying to root out corruption in an investigation dubbed “Operation Capital Currency, told the judge they intend to seek a second trial.
The jury told Winsor on Tuesday they had reached agreement on one charge against Gillum, who also served as Tallahassee mayor, but were convinced they could not unanimously decide on at least one other charge.
Gillum was charged with making false statements to federal investigators, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and committing wire fraud.
The charges are related to activities between 2016 and 2019, as Gillum rose to national political stardom.
The charges against Gillum came after a lengthy FBI probe also snared Scott Maddox, a former Tallahassee city commissioner and former Florida Democratic Party chairman. Maddox pleaded guilty in 2019 and is serving time in federal prison.
Gillum lost in 2018 to eventual Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by about 32,500 votes in a state of about 21 million people.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.