PUNTA GORDA — The dance teacher accused of sex crimes against a former student was declared guilty by a Charlotte County jury Friday.

Lauren DeBenedetta, 40, was convicted of six sexual crimes including lewd or lascivious conduct, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd and lascivious battery.

DeBenedetta was accused of molesting the girl at Haven Dance Studio in North Port, as well as at her own North Port home and the victim's home in Port Charlotte.

The victim testified about an escalating relationship with her former dance teacher, who allegedly began kissing her in her office both before and after dance class, touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, and committed sexual acts on her on a day when she was home alone sick in December, 2016.

DeBenedetta took the witness stand Friday to explain she considered herself a friend and mentor to the girl who seemed to be "carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders." She said she felt maternal toward the girl and never had inappropriate contact.

