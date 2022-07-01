PUNTA GORDA — After more than a decade in prison, Eddie McNealy was found not guilty in the 2008 homicide of Derrick La Shay Turner.
McNealy, 37, was originally convicted in 2009 for Turner's death. Witnesses claimed he was among the gunmen who fired at a crowd coming out of a Port Charlotte night club in the dead of night.
A retrial was ordered when it was decided his original jury received bad instructions.
In the retrial, McNealy's defense team asserted the identification of McNealy was shoddy; a "weak or bad case" brought by prosecutors after the fact.
Defense attorney Jason Chapman stressed in his closing argument Friday witnesses had shown inconsistencies in their testimonies.
He pointed to one eyewitness to the homicide who did not approach deputies until five days after the shooting — and at least one day after she had seen McNealy's face in a news story naming him as a suspect.
Chapman also presented alternative theories of events from his cross-examinations. He noted investigators received information about other shooters that night, and argued they failed to explore if McNealy's friends started the firefight or responded to aggressors.
Prosecutors Scott Patterson and Daniel Feinberg, in closing arguments, stressed the connections between McNealy and other people known to be part of the shooting. They pointed to previous statements made by McNealy, alleging he changed his story about when he left the club that night.
In one argument, Patterson alleged McNealy told an acquaintance — whose car was borrowed by his friends — that the car was in Venice. In truth, he said, the car was in Port Charlotte, with two flat tires and bearing several bullet marks.
"Why lie about the car and say it was in Venice?" Patterson asked the jury.
After the jury received their retrial instructions, the six jurors — one man, five women — returned after roughly an hour with a verdict of "not guilty."
The verdict represents the end of a long journey for McNealy, who had appealed after his initial 2009 conviction.
In 2014, an appeals court found the jury in the original case had received "erroneous" instructions on the criteria for conviction for negligent homicide. A new trial was ordered.
Despite the ruling, McNealy's retrial was delayed by outside factors. Years after the initial ruling, attorneys on both sides went searching for the original witnesses.
In 2019, McNealy's original lawyer — David Brener — disappeared without a trace. McNealy cycled through another lawyer before eventually bringing Chapman onto the case. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further prolonged the case.
The weeklong retrial saw lawyers on both sides facing tense situations with both witnesses and each other.
During one section of closing arguments, Chapman raised multiple objections to arguments that Feinberg made; he alleged that his counterpart was referring to "facts not in evidence" in his final remarks to the jury.
Judge Scott Cupp repeatedly told the jury that a lawyer's closing arguments are "not considered evidence" in a criminal case and should not have bearing in jury deliberations. The arguments are meant to summarize and contextualize a case after several days of presentation.
Feinberg and Patterson also raised a similar objection during Chapman's closing argument, with a similar result.
