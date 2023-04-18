Andrew Gillum

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum enters the federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Monday. The News Service of Florida is covering the trial.

 Tom Urban, News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — A federal jury was empaneled Monday in the trial of former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who was indicted last year on corruption charges including wire fraud and lying to federal investigators.

Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, catapulted to rising-star status in Democratic circles as he campaigned against now-Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018. DeSantis narrowly defeated Gillum, winning by less than 33,000 votes in what was one of the nation’s marquee elections.


   
