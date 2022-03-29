PUNTA GORDA -- Jury selection began on Tuesday, setting the stage for a wrongful death lawsuit first brought in 2018.
Circuit Judge Geoffrey Gentile welcomed 60 potential jurors in two blocks over the course of the day at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
"Thank you for respecting your summons and showing up," said Gentile.
After years of delays, Susan Szakalos appeared in court on Tuesday to begin the civil trial against the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Corizon Correctional Healthcare.
The trial concerns David Franklin Szakalos, Susan's husband, who died in 2016 while he was an inmate at Charlotte County Jail. David Szakalos jumped headfirst from a second-story catwalk and died a week later in the hospital.
Susan Szakalos alleges in her lawsuit that jail staff and Corizon employees involved in David’s custody were in the position to evaluate his mental state and should have taken better measures to prevent him from harming himself.
Jurors were questioned individually by Gentile and the attorneys for Szakalos, Prummell and Corizon to ascertain their availability for the trial.
Szakalos herself was present for the first day of proceedings; also present were Paula Mangarella, Horizon Regional Vice President of Operations, and Captain Tabbatha Carter of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Both groups are expected to return to the Justice Center for voir dire, where the attorneys will question potential jurors about their disposition and ability to remain impartial.
"We'll bring back everyone tomorrow, and you'll be questioned like you see on TV," said Gentile.
Gentile also took the time to read out a list of witnesses planned to be called by all parties, in case jurors wanted to recuse themselves if someone they personally knew was on the witness list.
