PUNTA GORDA — A jury of six and two alternates were sworn in for the upcoming wrongful death suit against Sheriff Bill Prummell and Corizon Correctional Healthcare.
Jury selection began Tuesday with 60 potential jurors gathered in two sections at the Charlotte County Justice Center. That number was narrowed to 28 by the start of Wednesday, which was further narrowed down to the final eight through voir dire.
The trial revolves around the 2016 death of David Franklin Szakalos, an inmate at Charlotte County Jail. Szakalos jumped headfirst from a second-story catwalk and died a week later in the hospital.
Susan Szakalos, Szakalos' widow, alleges Sheriff Prummell and Corizon employees involved in David Szakalos' custody were in the position to evaluate his mental state and should have taken better measures to prevent him from harming himself.
Oscar Syger, attorney for Susan Szakalos, spent the most amount of time asking questions during the morning session. His questions touched on issues of mental health care, accountability for law enforcement and businesses, and the range of liability.
"What do you all think of the phrase: 'An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?'" asked Syger at one point.
Many of the 28 potential jurors told the court that they were retired and had moved to Charlotte County within the past few years. Some had served on juries before, usually in other states.
When Syger asked about liability for mental healthcare, the potential jurors broadly agreed that correctional staff take responsibility for inmates under their authority. They said that difficulties can arise.
One juror who answered Syger said that "sometimes, mental health is hard to see right away."
Syger noted that he would be seeking compensation for his client; two candidates indicated they would have difficulty accepting such a penalty in this case.
Richard A. Giufredda, the attorney representing Sheriff Bill Prummell, only asked a few questions to the potential jurors. At one point, he pointed asked if potentials would follow the law as given by Judge Geoffrey Gentile; the room generally answered in the affirmative.
He also inquired about whether people would pause to consider if something was "reasonably foreseeable" with what parties in the lawsuit knew at the time.
"Anybody can Monday morning quarterback," Giufredda said.
Gregg Toomey, attorney for Corizon, asked only a few follow-up questions before ending his turn for voir dire.
The jury was eventually selected as attorneys for both sides vetoed the inclusion of some potentials both for cause and through preempted challenges, including the two who expressed hesitation about awarding compensation.
The six-person jury selected on Wednesday was evenly split between men and women, with two female potential jurors chosen as alternates.
Jury instructions were read to the assembled group later in the day, with opening arguments expected to commence on Thursday.
Prummell was not present for jury selection proceedings; instead, a CCSO deputy — Capt. Tabbatha Carter — was present to answer questions on Prummell's behalf relating to the topics of the trial.
