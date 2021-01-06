All jury trials in Charlotte County are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced on Tuesday.
The cancellation of trials was made for the health and safety of jurors amidst the worsening COVID-19 conditions locally, according to a public information officer for the 20th Judicial Circuit.
But between Sept. 14 and the first week of January, apparently marginal jury trials were taking place in Charlotte County that raised questions about the state’s judgment.
The Monday before Christmas, a jury trial was held for a case in which an inmate was accused of possessing a cigarette.
“Do you charge everything that walks in the door? No,” said Kerry Mack, a trial lawyer based in Englewood, who has been practicing in Florida for three decades. “The state knows we're dealing with one cigarette and they have lots of options, but they thought this was so heinous that this deserves a jury trial — under COVID.”
The defendant, Anthony Minka, had been in the Charlotte County Jail since April 19 on drug charges. He never bonded out.
He was found guilty of possessing a cigarette in a detention facility. His sentence was 120 days in jail. But he got credit for time served because he’s been in jail since April.
He won’t spend a day more in jail because of the cigarette possession charge.
“The state definitely has a lot of discretion when they decide to pursue charges especially on something like a cigarette in the jail,” said Wyndell Darville, a former prosecutor who is now a criminal defense attorney in Sarasota. “While introduction of any contraband is a serious issue for a jail, you have to look at how much mileage you’re going to get out of it. Is it a good use of public dollars? Am I putting jurors at risk?”
There were 18 people called in for jury duty for the cigarette case, and six of them were selected to sit in on the trial and render a verdict, according to a court clerk.
In the courtroom, there were two state attorneys, two public defenders, the defendant, who was transported from the jail, a corrections deputy who was called to the witness stand, along with security, bailiffs and trial clerks. Plus the judge.
“Congratulations to Nolan and Stefan on their guilty verdict!!” Jillian Kuykendall, a prosecutor who oversees the misdemeanor division, wrote in an email to everyone at the State Attorney’s Office the evening of the trial.
The defendant in this case asked for a jury trial, and was given one.
“A defendant has an absolute Constitutional right to decide to have his criminal charges decided by a jury, even in ‘these times,’” SAO spokeswoman Samantha Syoen wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.
However, the state has prosecutorial discretion, which means that prosecutors can drop charges at any time; or after a suspect’s arrest, prosecutors can choose not to file a charge.
The cigarette trial isn't one of a kind.
On Oct. 22, a jury trial took place for misdemeanor battery and criminal mischief charges.
There were 22 potential jurors called in for jury duty, and six were selected to render a verdict.
But the judge granted an acquittal, dismissing the case, so the jury that was called in did not get to decide the matter. The defendant was acquitted on both charges.
There is no government agency that tracks the cost of criminal trials in Charlotte County. There are multiple sources of funding from the county and the state.
“We don't track things at that level, in that degree, in that way,” said Paul Flemming, spokesman for the Office of the State Courts Administrator. “It’s outside of the way we do things.”
A public information officer for the 20th Judicial Circuit said she doesn’t believe that any agency tracks the costs.
There are many variables; from the salaries of prosecutors down to the cost of transporting a defendant from the jail.
“It’s an expensive process,” Mack said. “To most of the law enforcement people in this circuit, winning is the most important thing. That's a real problem — not only here but everywhere. Winning at all costs is different than winning within the system.”
Next week, the coronavirus situation locally will be reevaluated and a decision will be made on whether to resume jury trials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.