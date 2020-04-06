All jury trials in Florida have been suspended through May 29, according to a Supreme Court order signed Monday.
The order pertains to grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings, and criminal and civil jury trials. Essential court functions will continue, but the court will use electronic means as much as possible.
Functions considered essential include things like first appearance, criminal arraignments, motions to set or modify bond, shelter hearings, juvenile delinquency detention hearings, petitions for injunctions relating to an individual's safety, risk protection orders, emergency temporary guardian appointments, and hearings related to the Baker Act or Marchman Act.
In addition to essential proceedings, courts will perform, as necessary, proceedings related to any violations of quarantine, violation of orders to limit travel, violation of orders to close public or private buildings, and enforcement of curfew orders.
