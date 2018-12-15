PRO
On Thursday night, the state executed Jose Jimenez, a man convicted of the fatal stabbing and beating death of 63-year-old Phyllis Minas in North Miami in 1992. Jimenez received a lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 9:48 p.m. at the Florida State Prison in Starke.
According to the associated press, the execution took about 15 minutes, and Jimenez had no last words to say.
Minas' nephew, Alan Pattee, said in a written statement his family believes justice was done.
"Mr. Jimenez has shown no remorse or repentance for his crime," Pattee wrote, according to the AP. "My aunt was innocent and loving, and a faithful sister to my father. His execution will allow closure to a painful memory of the vicious murder Mr. Jimenez was responsible for."
Jimenez is the second man to be executed in Florida this year and the 28th to be executed since Gov. Rick Scott took office in 2011.
Locally, some who have lost loved ones to the death penalty stand in favor of it, though they feel the state takes too long in most cases.
Connie Ankney, Southwest Florida chapter leader of the Parents of Murdered Children, lost her son and daughter-in-law to murder by James "Jimbo" Ford in 1997 when the couple were on a fishing trip at a sod farm in Charlotte County. Ankney feels the death penalty should be a form of justice, but the length of time the process takes can make it feel like the wheel of justice isn't moving at all.
"Jimbo Ford's been sitting on death row long enough," she said. "I gave all that anger and stuff away, but we have laws and we need to follow the laws. If they're going to put him on death row, they need to follow through. Don't just leave the families here."
Ankney said she doesn't believe in closure, but once Ford is killed, she'll no longer have to worry about him getting out, which was one of her biggest concerns during the trial period.
Before her loved ones were killed, she didn't have any particular feeling on the death penalty. Now, she just thinks Ford should die. She believes if the death penalty process worked like it should — more quickly — more people would be for it.
"I know the Catholics do not believe in the death penalty, but you know what I tell them?" she said. "Let me know how you feel when it happens to you."
Assistant State Attorney Dan Feinberg said Ford's case is the perfect example of a case where the death penalty should be applied. It was a double murder, which involved the rape of Ankney's daughter-in-law, and their child was left at the scene.
"Multiple deaths, torturous deaths — that's a severe case," he said. "We use it sparingly, and in most cases we don't seek the death penalty, but there are a few cases we think it's appropriate."
Feinberg said he believes the death penalty is a deterrent to some murders, and he notes there have been some cases in Charlotte County where murders were committed in prison while the inmates were already serving life sentences.
"There is no other penalty, because a life sentence would give them what they already have," he said. "I think it would be a huge mistake to not have it available in those types of cases."
CON
In the moments leading up to Jimenez's execution at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, local Catholic churches joined together at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda to pray for Minas, Jimenez, and an end to the death penalty.
"May Phyllis Minas enjoy, for all eternity, the perfect love and peace that can only be found in the presence of our infinitely merciful God," prayed Father Bryan Finerty. "May Jose Antonio Jimenez, her murderer, open his heart to our Lord, asking for forgiveness, so that our infinitely merciful God can grant him forgiveness, and he too may find perfect love and peace for all eternity."
Finerty said the church believes God is the only one with the right to take life, and that an execution does not amount to true justice for families of victims.
"What good does it do to them?" he said. "It's really down to vengeance. It does not benefit the family in any way whatsoever. It will not bring the victim back."
Mary-Day Power, who attends St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, said the more she understands her religion, the more she's come to believe the death penalty is not the way in God's eyes. She was happy to come and pray, both for the victim's family and for Jimenez, whose heart she hoped would be touched so he would repent.
"We are not saying (he is) innocent, but we respect life in any form," she said.
Tom Ferrara, the director of the Respect Life ministry at Sacred Heart, said the church considers the execution a murder.
"Life without parole is much more in keeping with our beliefs about how life was created and how it should be terminated," he said.
Jeanne Berdeaux, who runs the same ministry at the Diocese of Venice, said the group hoped Jimenez's execution would be the last one in Florida, with a new governor coming into office in January.
"These people, they're people, even if they've done terrible things," she said. "We should not be playing God."
Berdeaux said two groups of people seem to be left out of the equation when it comes to the death penalty — the inmate's family and the people who carry out the execution.
"It's very hard on those people," she said. "They need counseling afterward, because they killed a man, and they're human beings too."
She noted the research shows that death penalty proceedings turn out to be more costly than life in prison because of the numerous appeals, and each time there's an appeal, the victim's family has to re-live what happened. According to Death Penalty Focus, studies in California revealed a death sentence costs 18 times as much as a sentence of life without parole.
