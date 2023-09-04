11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (copy)

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court.

 PHOTO PROVIDED/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled Sept. 26 to discuss whether it will hear a First Amendment challenge to a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on major social-media companies.

A court docket Wednesday said the case will be considered during a “conference,” a closed-door meeting that includes making decisions about which cases to hear.


   
