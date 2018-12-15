Juvenile crime in Florida is at a 43-year low, the Department of Juvenile Justice announced Monday, dropping eight percent in the last fiscal year and 11 percent for felony arrests.
"The decreases we are seeing in juvenile arrests are due to the collaborative efforts of our dedicated DJJ staff, law enforcement partners, and community stakeholders," said DJJ Inerim Secretary Timothy Niermann in a press release. "Helping young people turn around their lives for the better is what we all strive for every day, and we remain focused on investing in our youth and helping them achieve a brighter future."
How do we compare locally?
In Charlotte County... Juvenile felony arrests dropped from 127 to 80, a 37 percent decrease in the last fiscal year, while misdemeanors dropped from 2017 to 173, a 19 percent decrease.
Why the drop? The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office attributes the decrease to the agency issuing more civil citations. For most misdemeanor offenses, juveniles who admit to their crime can be issued a citation which requires them to be held accountable but will not go on their record as a criminal offense.
"They have, not demands, but requirements put upon them that they have to fulfill," said Cpl. Robert Conanc. "If they don't fulfill it, the case will be referred to the State Attorney's Office, where charges will be brought against them. I believe it has helped because, as we all know, the young brain makes stupid decisions, and sometimes it just takes that, "Really shouldn't have done that," type of thing to get them thinking."
Do civil citations work to deter crime? According to Conanc, yes. He said he rarely sees juveniles re-offend, and the citation ensures their futures aren't ruined for getting into college or getting a good job.
In Sarasota County... The number of crimes committed by juveniles stayed the same. Felony crimes rose from 262 to 283, or 21 percent, while misdemeanors fell from 246 to 225, or about 9 percent.
In the city of North Port, crime has increased in the last calendar year, from 91 offenses to 154.
Why the uptick? According to North Port Spokesperson Josh Taylor, the increase could be attributed to a growth in population, as well as more officers on the force. Spikes in burglaries have been caused by just a few juveniles doing repeat crimes.
What are the most common crimes for juveniles? Battery, petty theft, and misdemeanor drug offenses top the list for both counties. Cpl. Conanc said marijuana is by far the most common drug offense, and anything harder is usually a prescription drug. Lately, school threats have also been a frequent offense. Conanc said rather than charging that as a felony terrorist offense or false report of a bomb, the State Attorney's Office has been choosing to classify school threats as the misdemeanor charge of "disturbing the peace."
What is law enforcement doing to prevent juvenile crime? Education. School resource officers teach age appropriate material in each of the schools on topics like anti-bulling, cyber-safety, drug education, and more.
