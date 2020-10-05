After serving in the Navy for six years, Danny Rossetti and his wife, Angela, settled down in North Port.
But, after being deployed to Africa and the Middle East, returning to life outside of the military wasn't as easy as he expected.
Feeling emotionally exhausted and stressed all the time, he reached the point where he didn't want to leave his house.
Three years ago, he heard about an organization called K9s For Warriors and he decided to reach out for help.
That's when he met Phoenix, a female Golden Lab that changed his life.
Phoenix is the service dog Danny was matched with in 2017 through K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to disabled American veterans.
"The application process usually takes a year to complete, but I was bumped up after 6 months," Danny said. "Everything happens for a reason."
He traveled to Jacksonville to meet Phoenix and see if it would be a good match.
"After they review your application, they pair you with a dog and we bonded instantly," Danny said.
Several weeks later, he returned to Jacksonville to train with Phoenix for three weeks before he could bring her home.
"She was tethered to me everywhere I went outside the room on campus for the entire three weeks," Danny said. "I wanted to make sure we mastered all the commands before I brought her home."
Phoenix passed the test and received her ADI (Assistance Dogs International) certified service K9 card. A year later, she had to re-qualify and will have to test again every two years.
Fast forward to the present and Phoenix has become a beloved member of the Rossetti family.
Danny and Angela attended high school in Port Charlotte. They have a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old.
"She is great with the kids," Danny said. "My little one just started school at Atwater Elementary, and we live less than a block away. I walk her to school every day and pick her up. All the kids at the school know the dog. I was disappointed that I couldn't walk her into the classroom like normal on her first day of Kindergarten, though, because of COVID-19."
Danny said the dog has changed his life in so many ways.
"She helps me get out of my funk instead of secluding myself to my room or not getting out of bed," he said. "Just getting into a routine to take care of somebody else has been so helpful. I used to have a big problem around large crowds."
The former Navy veteran said the dog sometimes can even anticipate certain situations.
"She understands some things before I do — she'll start jumping on me to bring me back to the present," he said. "She can sense if I have a headache coming on, too. It's just incredible how smart the dogs are."
Danny and his family enjoy boating and he was thrilled to find out that Phoenix loves the water.
"It's also nice to have someone there while my wife is at work," he said. "She is that push to make me to go outside. It's good that she is there nudging me all the time. It helps me understand that I have to be present for the dog as well."
Danny hopes other Veterans in need of help will reach out to K9 for Warriors.
His goal is to start a local nonprofit that provides services to veterans in the area.
"I want more vets to know there are there resources out there to help," he said. "Suicide prevention is a huge priority — 22 deaths a day is way too much. That's a big problem."
For more information, visit www.k9sforwarriors.org.
