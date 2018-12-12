A trailer containing thousands of dollars worth of camping gear belonging to Boy Scouts Troop 351 was reportedly stolen last week from the parking lot of Pilgrim Church.
“All their stuff’s in there,” said Scout Master Chris White. “One of the first couple questions they asked is, ‘How are we going to go camping now?’ I said, ‘Well, we’ll have to figure that out.’”
White said the trailer contained “pretty much anything imaginable to take camping,” including tents, coolers, water kegs, tables, cooking equipment, Dutch ovens, propane tanks, lanterns, tents, and more. Between the boy scouts and cub scouts, White said there are 53 boys total who are a part of the troop who have their weekly meetings at the Port Charlotte church.
The boys are prepping for their third annual trip to Daytona, where scouts from across the nation get to camp at the Daytona International Speedway’s infield.
“That particular trip is more of a fun trip,” White said. “Not 100 percent scout skills and stuff being taught. The boys get to see race cars on the track, tour the track, all fun stuff like that.”
According to surveillance footage from the church, the trailer was taken last Tuesday, Dec. 4, around 3 a.m. The video footage shows two subjects entering the church grounds in an SUV and exiting a short time later with the trailer. White said on Facebook the SUV appears to be an older Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute.
The trailer is described as a white, 7 foot by 17 foot, double-axle trailer made by Arising Industries with tag #JCVE06, according to an incident report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
White said the boys will be meeting this week to figure out whether they can still go on the Daytona trip. So far, he hasn’t heard of any leads from the Sheriff’s Office.
Any community members who want to help out with new gear can donate money through any Charlotte State Bank, attention Boy Scout Troop 351, Account #XXX2095 or bring donations to Pilgrim Church.
