NORTH PORT — The North Port Area Art Guild presents the Kaleidoscope of the Arts fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice.
Deadline to sign up is Friday.
The theme “An intoxicating evening of discovery into the arts of North Port,” will feature entertainment by Emmane Beasha from America’s Got Talent, award-winning singer-songwriter Tammy Renee, performances from the North Port Symphony, the North Port Chorale and The Rock Box in North Port.
WKDW station manager R.J. Malloy will be the emcee at the event.
Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Center of Sarasota County along with Leadership North Port 2022, will be honored guests.
North Port Commissioner Jill Luke will host the live auction.
“Because COVID dealt a devastating blow to the arts in the area, forcing the cancellation of critical fundraising events to support the North Port Art Center and other artistic groups, the North Port Area Art Guild is presenting Kaleidoscope of the Arts,” an organizer said.
This fundraising event will bring together an amazing group of visual and musical artists to entertain and educate the community about the diversity of arts and culture in the area, while helping to fund the future of these artistic organizations.
Tickets are $85 per person and include dinner and entertainment. There will be live and silent auctions, gift baskets, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Those who wish to attend should compete the registration form on the chamber website and return to the chamber office, 1337 Sumter Blvd., by Friday, Dec. 31.
