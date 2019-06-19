Austin Bruin

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old. Austin Bruin was last seen Tuesday leaving his home on Lakeshore Circle in Port Charlotte after an argument with his mother, according to a Facebook post.

Bruin is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with short brownish blonde hair, tan skin, freckles and a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a gray Nike T-shirt, gray sweat pants, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information on Bruin's location is asked to contact CCSO, 941-639-2101.

