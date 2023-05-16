The “Tots Room” at the Camelot Community Care Center for Foster Children, Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, decorated and furnished by the Keller Williams Peace River Partners on the worldwide Keller Williams “Red Day.”
Photo Provided by Keller Willaims Peace River Partners.
Aisha Colligan, Donata Noone, Shari Smith, Brandi Van Schoyck, Lori Zeitler, Jim Quinn and Jonna Dean are members of the Keller Williams Peace River Partner Red Day Committee.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Keller Williams Peace River Partner real estate agents Kay Keller and Nick Greth helped spread wood chips around the plants damaged by Hurricane Ian at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Keller Williams Peace River Partners real estate agents Alisha Colligan, Denise June, Meeghan Armstrong, Eric Gustitus and Coby Leahy remove weeds at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Keller Williams Peace River Partners real estate agent Emily Hauser helped Bentley Price with a hands-on project.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Keller Williams Peace River Partners real estate agents assisted foster children from the Camelot Community Care Center with a hands-on craft project.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Real estate agents from the Keller Williams Peace River Partners “Red Day” team show a wide variety of games for the “Tots Room” at the Camelot Community Care Center in Port Charlotte.
Photo Provided by Keller Willaims Peace River Partners.
Keller Williams partners decorated two rooms at Camelot on Cochran Boulevard, one for tots and one for teens. The rooms were outfitted with futons, bean bags, TVs, toys and other items. The nonprofit center provides help to families in crisis and foster children.
They also cleaned up leftover storm damage at the botanical gardens. Afterward, they held a party in the afternoon for foster kids and their families.
The Keller Williams “Red Day” committee of Brandi Van Schoyck, Alisha Colligan, Jonna Dean, Donata Noone, Lori Zeitler, Karen Rolland and Ken Rolland assisted with the project.
