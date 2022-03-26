PORT CHARLOTTE — Kevin Rodgers, pressroom manager at The Daily Sun, has been in the newspaper industry nearly all of his adult working life.
But first, he served in the Navy.
“I was in Desert Storm, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia, Hawaii and Guam,” Rodgers said.
After his four years were up, Rodgers went to work in the mailroom of an Ohio newspaper where his brother worked. Before long, he became pressroom supervisor.
Having garnered a reputation for being an able manager who also knows how to make repairs and maintain the equipment, Rodgers was recruited to work at other newspapers in Ohio and in Las Vegas. At a couple of publications he was recruited by Ken Shelby, who eventually became operations manager of the The Daily Sun‘s parent company.
When The Daily Sun needed a pressroom manager, Shelby, who has since retired, once again recruited Rodgers.
At the time, Rodgers and his wife Bobbi were living in Ohio, but they were more than happy to relocate, Rodgers said.
“She was all for it, and my grandparents lived in Bradenton, so I was familiar with the area,” he said.
The Rodgers have a blended family of six children ranging in ages from 30 to 15. They settled in Deep Creek three years ago when Rodgers took his job with the The Daily Sun, but they are in the process of moving to North Port.
Since he works the night shift supervising press runs for some half-dozen The Daily Sun publications and sections, Kevin Rodgers admitted he isn’t an early bird.
He works the third shift five nights a week, making sure all editions of The Daily Sun and its sections get printed in a timely manner to reach stores selling the papers, with the rest going to carriers who deliver the papers.
With snowbirds in the area, tens of thousands of papers are printed each day, seven days a week, but once the season is over, circulation drops by a few thousand, Rodgers said.
When he isn’t working, Rodgers unwinds by playing classical music and rock on guitar. He played in a band in Ohio in his free time, but now he’s content playing his acoustic guitar when he gets home.
Rodgers’ supervisor, Chris Germann, praised The Daily Sun’s employee of the month.
“Kevin continues to go above and beyond his scope of duties. He is a salaried employee who regularly covers shifts for his crew who are either out on vacation or have called in sick,” Germann said. “He makes sure the needs of his crew are met before even thinking about his own. He constantly asks if I need him to do more to help me out with anything I may need. He is just an all-around great employee and person.”
