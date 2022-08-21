PORT CHARLOTTE — After owning the Kia dealership for two years, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. has been sold -with the deal to close in October.
“This is an exciting time for us,” said general manager Kevin West.
West has been at the dealership since Billy Fuccillo opened it in 2016.
“I want people to know we’re not going anywhere,” West said. “We care about our people and customers.”
West said the firm that is purchasing the Kia dealership was not the only interested party. There were others, he said.
LMP purchased the Kia business from Fuccillo for $36 million. West said the undisclosed buyer is paying more than the amount LMP paid Fuccillo, but West would not reveal the dollar amount nor the buyer.
When it opened in Port Charlotte, the two-story, 50,000-square-foot building housing its sales and service teams, was touted as the largest Kia dealership in the world.
Neither West nor marketing director Kelly Johnston confirmed that.
LMP is also selling its Cape Coral Kia dealership and four dealerships in Beckley, West Virginia after deciding to liquidate the company’s assets and dissolve.
The Port Charlotte dealership is situated on some 77 acres, at 202 Tamiami Trail, near the Sarasota County-North Port line.
West said the business has 73 employees and is poised to hire more.
He said the dealership plans to do more community outreach. It currently supports the local chambers of commerce, is a major sponsor of the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies ball, and it holds a back-to-school drive to give packed backpacks to elementary students.
West said the sale of the dealership will be “a very seamless transition.”
Kia, a South Korean company, is the sister firm of Hyundai. The vehicles are manufactured mostly in the United States, in Georgia, providing jobs to Americans, West said.
Within the last nine months, Kia introduced its all-electric vehicle, the EV6.
Johnston said the lineup of vehicles extends from luxury vehicles to lower-priced ones for first-time car owners and students.
