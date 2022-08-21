Kia of Port Charlotte team.jpg

General manager Kevin West, center, gives the thumbs-up to some of his team members. The dealership recently sold to an undisclosed buyer.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — After owning the Kia dealership for two years, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. has been sold -with the deal to close in October.

“This is an exciting time for us,” said general manager Kevin West.


