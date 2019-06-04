NORTH PORT — Looking for something to do with the kids this summer?
A local couple is hosting a free public event Saturday complete with music, face painting and bounce houses.
The event, called Kids Come Together, will run from noon to 6 p.m. at Highland Ridge Park in North Port.
Stacy Hornes, who organized the event along with his wife, said the two hope to create a safe space for children in the community to have fun.
"A lot of kids talk about bullying," Hornes said. "And we're trying to show them we can come together."
Hornes said he is expecting about 100 people to attend the event, where children will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite cartoon characters.
Families will also get to enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, wings and barbecue.
For more information, contact Hornes at 941-286-8234.
