“Mike Riley and The Boogiemen,” Daren Taylor, Ken Guinta, Ashley Wester, Mike Riley, Alex Keller and Cherri Alderdice, took a break from one of their sets to pose for a group photo. Mike and The Boogiemen have performed every New Year’s Eve at Harpoon Harry’s, Fishermen’s Village, since 1992.
Fireworks from Fishermen’s Village exploded over the harbor at midnight.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Gail Tentler celebrated her birthday with good friends Gay Becker, Phyllis D’Amico and Monica Babcock at the Fishermen’s Village New Year’s Eve celebration.
The Shane Duncan Band performed a wide variety of hits from country to rock on the Fishermen’s Village Tiki Hut stage prior to the fireworks at the Fishermen’s Village New Year’s Eve celebration.
Jennifer Smith leads the line dancers at the Fishermen’s Village Center Stage prior to the fireworks at the Fishermen’s Village New Year’s Eve celebration.
Carol and Jim Fidler wait for the fireworks to begin at the Fishermen’s Village New Year’s Eve celebration.
