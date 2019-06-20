By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
For the kids at the South County Regional Park Summer camp, taking their red wristbands off is a rite of passage.
It means they passed their swim test, which involves swimming the length of the pool without floaties or assistance.
At the South County Regional Pool Thursday morning, about 90 campers were participating in the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.”
The lesson is a worldwide event held in over 20 countries. Kids at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool in Englewood also took part.
The purpose of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of teaching children how to swim to prevent drowning.
“Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for Florida children under the age of 4,” said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Katie Heck.
“We encourage parents and grandparents to review home drowning prevention tips from one of our community partners, Safe Kids Southwest Florida,” Heck added.
“You never want to go in the water if you can’t swim yourself,” aquatics coordinator Katie Meier reminded the kids.
Lifeguards demonstrated the “reach or throw, don’t go” technique, in which one lifeguard threw a tube to another, to get him safely out of the water.
Lifeguards said you can get creative with your method of rescue and use a shirt or a long pole, whatever you have access to, for the other person to take hold of.
Then, lean back, get low to the ground, and pull.
After the demonstration, the eight lifeguards split the kids into two groups: swimmers and non-swimmers.
The swimmers got to jump in the pool on their own and learn to go underwater, blow bubbles and float.
The non-swimmers took turns individually working with a lifeguard to learn the same.
While Meier taught the kids how to float on their backs, she told them to rest their head on her shoulder, make an “X” with their body, and hold their head back.
To float on your stomach, which she referred to as an upside down starfish, you do the same, but on your belly.
“If you ever need to tread water for a long time, you will conserve energy,” she said of the upside down starfish.
Camp supervisor Tanesha Barnes-Winesett said this program is good, because “it teaches the fundamentals. In Florida, there’s water everywhere.”
As part of the camp, the kids get to go to the pool twice a week and swim for two-hour periods.
“By the end of the summer, we usually have a high swim rate,” she said, “Usually for the Kinderbabies, this is their first summer here [in camp].”
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
SUN PHOTOs BY JERRY BEARD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.