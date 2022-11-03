PUNTA GORDA — Derick Duston, a licensed mental health counselor for Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, said parents and guardians should be aware of children’s behavior that could signal trauma from Hurricane Ian.
“Whether a natural disaster or pandemic or terrorist attack or school shooting, we’re going to have some kinds of responses to trauma,” he said.
In October, CBHC started free community support therapy groups in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte that continue through November, along with another support group in Arcadia.
The groups, for children and their family members who attend together, are for those feeling overwhelmed after Hurricane Ian.
In Punta Gorda, they are held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays at CBHC’s main campus at 1700 Education Way.
The Port Charlotte groups are from 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive.
The Arcadia group meets from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays at The Selby House, 513 East Hickory Street.
Duston said adults should try be aware of a child exhibiting signs of anxiety and how to work with the behavior.
“Identify what the child is experiencing.”
He said adults should be in tune with the child and have open communication.
“Be mindful how we’re talking about the disaster,” Duston said.
If the family has been displaced, lost possessions, and is worried about finances and where to live, be mindful of the children, he cautioned.
“They will pick up on the adults’ stress.”
Children’s stress and worry over a disaster or trauma can be exhibited in different ways, Duston said. He said they might have somatic symptoms: stomach aches, headaches, muscle tension, “things we (adults) should be aware of.”
He said stress heightens cortisol levels in which the fight or flight response kicks in.
Children may have cognitive issues such as declining school grades.
“They may regress back to earlier stages,” Duston said. Behaviors such as bedwetting “are normal and healthy responses,” he said.
Tell the child they are exhibiting a normal response to stress, be it a behavior or physical pain or discomfort, to prevent them from feeling low self-esteem, he said.
Another regression may be age-appropriate language. Know this will be temporary, Duston said.
“Florida’s learned over the course of history we have a great resilience to these hurricanes.”
Some children have suffered not only stress and anxiety from the storm, but physical losses of their toys, possessions and even homes.
Duston said that going forward, parents and guardians can work with children to give them a “sense of belonging and purpose.” He said they can participate in family decision-making by helping to prepare a disaster plan should another storm or disaster arise.
“Have an open discussion. Understand what children are feeling. Spend extra time at bedtime.” The child might be anxious, so right before bedtime reassure them and ask them what you can do.
Duston also advised to limit news and information on topics that might create anxiety.
“Be mindful that they are absorbing what they’re hearing and adults are saying,” he said. “Tell them about Hurricane Charley and the damage it caused, and that things were built back. As a community we come through these things.”
