Derick Duston

Derick Duston is the director of outpatient services at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Derick Duston, a licensed mental health counselor for Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, said parents and guardians should be aware of children’s behavior that could signal trauma from Hurricane Ian.

“Whether a natural disaster or pandemic or terrorist attack or school shooting, we’re going to have some kinds of responses to trauma,” he said.


