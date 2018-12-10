Kylie Sharrah had her heart set on a new bike Wednesday.
And the $100 gift card given to her by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for Shop with a Cop at the Murdock Walmart was all she needed.
But Sharrah, an 11-year-old at Neil Armstrong Elementary, quickly realized she wouldn't have enough money to get a bike for herself and gifts for her family. So, she chose to sacrifice what she wanted for her siblings and parents, "Because I care about them," she said simply.
When she was chosen as a recipient of a new bike paid for by Walmart, she was elated. It had been about two years since she had a bike of her own.
"I'm excited," she said.
Sharrah is one of around 130 kids chosen this year to participate in Shop with a Cop. Each child receives a $100 gift card to shop at Walmart for Christmas gifts for themselves and their families. Guidance counselors at each elementary school help choose the kids, in part to build a positive rapport with law enforcement.
"We try to bring a little sunshine to kids who might not have a Christmas with gifts under the tree," Sheriff Bill Prummell said. "Reach out to the kids and let them know we're there for them."
Capt.ain Norm Wilson, shopping with Sharrah, said it's one of his favorite events of the year.
"I go to every one I can, because you always have great experiences like this," he said. "You just can't beat this."
Deputy Uniquia Fuller, who started with CCSO in corrections in April, said the event Thursday was her first Shop With a Cop, and she was excited to be a part of it. Though it was her day off, she took the time to volunteer at the event.
"The whole reason I wear green is for the kids," she said. "I didn't grow up in a good neighborhood, so I want to do as much as I can for the community."
The gift cards given to the kids are paid for entirely by community donations, which the Sheriff's Office accepts all year long. Volunteers from the Sheriff's Office, the Punta Gorda Police Departments, the Elks, Suncoast Credit Union, and the Rotonda Women's Club were on hand to wrap gifts, and each child got to take a photo with Santa and the deputy or police officer shopping with them.
"It's a great way to meet the kids and get on an approachable level with them," said Cpl. Brad Stender.
Shop With a Cop was held in Englewood on Dec. 4 and Murdock on Dec. 5. Additional events are planned at the Kings Highway Walmart on Tuesday and the Punta Gorda Walmart on Wednesday.
Email: aeasker@sun-herald.com
