Children shooting BB guns on Gulfstream Boulevard in Englewood reportedly shattered the windows of two vehicles Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the incident report, a 10-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were shooting at cans together, then went to the end of the road where there was a big open space to shoot at birds. One of them suggested shooting at cars, and the other said it wasn’t a good idea, but he wouldn’t tell, according to the incident report.
A woman driving a white SUV had her passenger back side window shattered, and a male driver in a red van also had his driver’s side front struck and shattered.
The male driver went out to talk to the kids and took one of the BB guns away. The smaller boy ran away to a house on Crugar Terrace, according to the incident report.
Both drivers estimated the damage to their vehicles to be about $300.
Florida law prohibits kids under the age of 16 from shooting BB guns unless they are under adult supervision.
However, neither victim chose to press charges. Both simply wanted their windows fixed, according to the report.
