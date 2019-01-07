Families are gathering at the newly-renovated Maracaibo Kidspace Park playground — 1505 Maracaibo St., Port Charlotte — following replacement of the equipment including a new baby and parent swing, tots and older children swings. The playground also features slides, climbing net, climbing walls, dome and a bridge. In addition, the brick walkway has been refurbished, and new picnic tables have been added.
