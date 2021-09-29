Stephen V. Smith was on Florida's Death Row for the murders of a fellow inmate and a corrections officer while trying to escape Charlotte Correctional Institution in 2003. He has died, according to authorities.
Stephen V. Smith has died in prison while awaiting a new trial for the 2003 murder of a corrections officer and an inmate.
He had been on Florida Death Row.
Smith, 60, was listed as “deceased” as of Sept. 25 on the Florida Department of Corrections’ Inmate Release List.
The Daily Sun sent an email to FDC requesting information on the cause of death. The reply from DOC Public Affairs was that a monthly list of deaths inside their prisons is available on their website with cause of death determined by the district medical examiner.
However, the list is updated monthly, Thus Smith’s cause of death was not listed as of Wednesday. In addition, the list of deaths where the cause of death is listed as “pending” goes back to June of this year.
Smith was sentenced to death in 2006 in connection with an attempted escape from Charlotte Correctional Institute in 2003, where he was already serving a life sentence for a previous murder conviction.
Smith and his two co-defendants - fellow inmates Dwight Eaglin and Michael Jones - were found guilty of having killed CCI corrections officer Darla Lathrem and inmate Charlie Furston. Lathrem was the first corrections officer to die in the line of duty at CCI and the first female corrections officer to die in the line of duty in Florida’s history.
The defendants appealed the sentence in court for years. Changes to the requirement for jury votes in death penalty cases eventually led to the re-opening of the case.
With Smith’s death, Eaglin, 45, is the last member of the trio who can participate in the new trial. Jones died in prison in 2008.
Eaglin’s next appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Oct. 21 via Zoom Conference. Eaglin is currently incarcerated at Union Correctional Institute in Union County.
