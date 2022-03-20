Families of children about to enter kindergarten can register them in person and online the week of April 19-25.

Registration is for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1, according to Carmel Kisiday, director of elementary learning for Charlotte County Public Schools.

Contact your local school for the time of registration and additional information.

The following are needed for each child being registered: proof of date of birth, proof of immunization, proof of recent physical exam, and proof of residency.

To register online and to view the video, go to yourcharlotteschools.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments