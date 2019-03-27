Smoke’n Pit Bar-B-Q, along with six other stores and restaurants, just got a new landlord.
The Mapleleaf Plaza shopping center in Port Charlotte sold March 1 for $1.9 million to Ozinus Maple, LLC, an investment group.
The LLC has been active since Jan. 31 of this year and lists Ozinus Realty, LLC as an authorized person, according to Sunbiz.org. This LLC is authorized by Australian property investor and author Steve McKnight.
The buyer, as well as the seller 200 Mapleleaf Plaza, LLC, declined to provide additional comment Tuesday regarding the sale.
The property contains 11 spaces in all and is located at 2200 Kings Highway, south of the Maple Leaf Golf and Country Club.
“Right now, buyers are looking for value-added investments,” said Nick DeVito II, of Ian Black Real Estate, who represented the seller in the transaction. “This property fit into the buyer’s expectations on having stable tenants, minimal capital expenses coming up and increased return with current vacancy.”
Joanna Ginder, also of Ian Black Real Estate, also represented the seller.
The 20,510-square-foot property is on 2.5 acres of land. At the time of sale, the average length of occupancy of the seven existing tenants was 12.5 years.
One of the current tenants, Smoke’n Pit Bar-B-Q, so far has seen no changes with the new building ownership.
“Everything stayed the same pretty much,” said Trina Warren, the operator of Smoke’n Pit Bar-B-Q’s Port Charlotte location. “We haven’t met the owner of the building, only the management company,” which is Sunizo.
The restaurant has been at the location for five years, and signed on an additional five years prior to the property transaction.
There are currently four spaces available for lease in the plaza, ranging from 842 to 2,871 square feet. Available plaza spaces are listed on Sunizo.com.
Before the sale, 200 Mapleleaf Plaza, LLC had put on a new roof, resurfaced the parking lot and painted the property within the past three years.
The previous owner bought the property in 1990.
The buyer currently owns commercial properties in Lee County, according to a press release about the transaction Tuesday.
