featured Kings Highway Winn-Dixie unveils remodeled store Staff Report Jul 14, 2022 The new and improved produce section at Winn-Dixie on Kings Highway. PHOTO PROVIDED Employees of the new Winn-Dixie celebrate the remodeled store with a ribbon cutting. Winn-Dixie presented a $1,000 donation to Pilgrim Church for its food pantry. PHOTO PROVIDED PORT CHARLOTTE - Winn-Dixie unveiled its remodeled store on Kings Highway on Wednesday with a grand opening ceremony.At the event, Winn-Dixie presented a $1,000 donation to Pilgrim Church for its food pantry.The store, at 2000 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, will host a community celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with live music, raffles, giveaways and live cooking demonstrations.
