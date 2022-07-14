PORT CHARLOTTE - Winn-Dixie unveiled its remodeled store on Kings Highway on Wednesday with a grand opening ceremony.

At the event, Winn-Dixie presented a $1,000 donation to Pilgrim Church for its food pantry.

The store, at 2000 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, will host a community celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with live music, raffles, giveaways and live cooking demonstrations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments