Kitten

A kitten got stuck in a Toyota engine and was rescued by Punta Gorda police and fire personnel Monday. She was nicknamed "Yota."

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PUNTA GORDA POLICE DEPARTMENT

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda police and fire departments teamed up to rescue a kitten from the engine of a car.

Dispatchers received a call on Monday that the feline was "stuck" in a car's engine, according to a PGPD social media post.


   
