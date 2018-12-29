Everything was in place, ready for the kids to arrive. Volunteers from all over Charlotte County were chatting, getting to know each other. Then, the first excited voice was heard coming down the hallway and everyone quickly moved into place. It was time!
Wide eyes took in the sights. Where to go first? The cool pediatric ambulance outside? The bounce houses? Tossing rings onto inflated reindeer antlers set atop a teacher’s head? Making an ornament, a Christmas card, or decorating a cookie? Getting their face painted? It’s more than one little person can take in all at once.
So began the second annual Christmas at East Elementary hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda. This year’s growing event included nursing and cosmetology students from the Charlotte Technical College providing health screenings, haircuts, and manicures, and volunteers from the local Lions Club providing eye screenings. The Golisano Children’s Hospital brought up one of their pediatric ambulances for students to tour and ask questions of the med techs. Returning was Harborwalk Scoops and Bites with special flavors for the day; and Kelli and Ciara were on hand for face painting. Students from both the Charlotte High School Key Club and Leo Club participated.
The children spent the morning playing games and making crafts, along with taking part in the services offered. Next came lunch, then a visit from Santa which only added to their excitement. Each child got to have their picture taken with him before going into the workshop to shop for gifts. The community truly came together to make this a special day. Because Toys for Tots was not operating in Charlotte County this year, a plea went out for toys. This plea was met with an outpouring of love and gifts so these kids would truly know they were important to their community. In the workshop, they were escorted by their own personal shopper who assisted them in keeping track of what they were able to “buy” with their points. They could spend their points in any way they chose. Children were excited to have the opportunity to choose gifts for their family members. A gift-wrapping area was set up so they would be able to surprise their family with the gifts on Christmas morning. Their faces lit up when, after shopping for gifts with their points, they were able to choose a special toy that was just for them! When the day was done, each student also went home with a backpack, book and stuffed animal.
The annual event originated from an idea that came from Larry Taylor, Kiwanis member, who visited a needy family four years ago with his wife, Marian, to present Christmas gifts. The family’s daughter was so concerned for others that it tugged at the Taylors’ hearts and they looked for ways to spread even more Christmas cheer to kids in the area.
The Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda has a long history of positively impacting children’s lives; they are dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time through various projects throughout the year. To be part of the excitement, join club members on any first, second, or third Thursday at Laishley Crab House to learn what’s happening next. To find out more, contact Taylor at 941-391-0988 or visit www.PuntaGordaKiwanis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.