PORT CHARLOTTE — The Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County awarded $110,500 in scholarships to 49 students during a recent ceremony at Florida SouthWestern State College campus.
The event was the 35th sponsored by the Kiwanis Foundation. It benefits students in Port Charlotte, Charlotte and SouthWestern Collegiate high schools with financial aid to pursue a college degree.
Students selected for the scholarships were interviewed April 16 and April 17 for both financial assistance and merit scholarships. Of the 49 awards, 25 were renewals, 13 are merit scholarships and 11 are financial assistance renewable scholarships.
The foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 839 students since its initial award of a single scholarship 35 years ago.
Money for the endowment comes from Kiwanians, private donors, local businesses, community and bequests.
