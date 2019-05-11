Kiwanis scholarship winners

Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County Scholarship recipients included: Seated first row (left to right) Nicholas Asselin, Brisilda Bejte, Lauren Bell, Randall Buck, Chase Chambers, Christina Collins, Elizabeth Davis, Morgan Draper, Kira Ferner and Natalie Hayek. Standing second row (left-right) Lea Hendrickson, Vance Herbener, Bana Jarrah, Marc Johnson, Jennifer Lena, Ben Mizell, Kelsey Nolan, John Perez-Dunn, Faith Price, Cutter Rebol, Alexandra Stovall, Kenny Scribner and Mackenzie Robbins.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County awarded $110,500 in scholarships to 49 students during a recent ceremony at Florida SouthWestern State College campus.

The event was the 35th sponsored by the Kiwanis Foundation. It benefits students in Port Charlotte, Charlotte and SouthWestern Collegiate high schools with financial aid to pursue a college degree.

Students selected for the scholarships were interviewed April 16 and April 17 for both financial assistance and merit scholarships. Of the 49 awards, 25 were renewals, 13 are merit scholarships and 11 are financial assistance renewable scholarships.

The foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 839 students since its initial award of a single scholarship 35 years ago.

Money for the endowment comes from Kiwanians, private donors, local businesses, community and bequests.

