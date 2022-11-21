At Finnegan’s Restaurant, Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis member Bob Carpenter, along with Integrity Charity Foundation members Julie Davidson and Erin Natoli, pack bags with cans of vegetables, boxes of stuffing, cranberries and more, to go with ready-to-cook turkeys distributed to over 50 Charlotte County families for Thanksgiving.
Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis members and representatives from the Integrity Charity Foundation stand with the over 50 ready-to-cook turkeys which were distributed to families in Charlotte County. Each family also received a bag with cans of vegetables, boxes of stuffing, cranberries and more for their Thanksgiving dinner.
Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club Secretary and “Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution” coordinator Connie Thrasher checks the distribution list for each family who received a Thanksgiving Dinner with all the fixings. Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis members and representatives from the Integrity Charity Foundation distributed each dinner personally to over 50 families in Charlotte County.
At Finnegan’s Restaurant, Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis member Bob Carpenter, along with Integrity Charity Foundation members Julie Davidson and Erin Natoli, pack bags with cans of vegetables, boxes of stuffing, cranberries and more, to go with ready-to-cook turkeys distributed to over 50 Charlotte County families for Thanksgiving.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Cans of vegetables, boxes of stuffing, cranberries and more that will be distributed by the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
At Finnegan’s Restaurant, Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis member and Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul Polk places a box of corn muffin mix into a bag.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis members and representatives from the Integrity Charity Foundation stand with the over 50 ready-to-cook turkeys which were distributed to families in Charlotte County. Each family also received a bag with cans of vegetables, boxes of stuffing, cranberries and more for their Thanksgiving dinner.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club Secretary and “Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution” coordinator Connie Thrasher checks the distribution list for each family who received a Thanksgiving Dinner with all the fixings. Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis members and representatives from the Integrity Charity Foundation distributed each dinner personally to over 50 families in Charlotte County.
The Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club and Integrity Charity Foundation members worked together at Finnegan’s Restaurant to pack over 50 bags with cans of vegetables, boxes of stuffing, cranberries, and more, to go with ready-to-cook turkeys, which were distributed to Charlotte County families for their Thanksgiving dinner.
Formed in 1984, the mission of the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis is to serve the “Children of Charlotte County.” Known for its “Shoes for Kids” Project, the Sunrise Kiwanis also serves the “Children of Charlotte County” throughout the year with special events, such as the “Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution” program. To lean more about the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis, visit www.pcsunrisekiwanis.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.