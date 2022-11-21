The Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club and Integrity Charity Foundation members worked together at Finnegan’s Restaurant to pack over 50 bags with cans of vegetables, boxes of stuffing, cranberries, and more, to go with ready-to-cook turkeys, which were distributed to Charlotte County families for their Thanksgiving dinner.


Formed in 1984, the mission of the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis is to serve the “Children of Charlotte County.” Known for its “Shoes for Kids” Project, the Sunrise Kiwanis also serves the “Children of Charlotte County” throughout the year with special events, such as the “Thanksgiving Dinner Distribution” program. To lean more about the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis, visit www.pcsunrisekiwanis.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments