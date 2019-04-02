A new Kiwanis club has formed in Punta Gorda with the mission to help local kids improve their reading skills.
Designed for those with a busy lifestyle, Kiwanis After Hours will only meet once a month and plans to break from the traditional meeting setup.
The meetings are scheduled at 6 p.m., “after hours,” at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Punta Gorda (1105 Taylor St.). The first meeting is today.
“One thing we have found out over the years is that Kiwanis as a whole has had difficulty connecting back into the business community and with younger business people,” said Larry Taylor of Punta Gorda Kiwanis. “Because of our more traditional setup, weekly and agenda-driven meetings, we have found that we connect well with retirees and older generations ... that’s what they grew up knowing.”
The new club will be more about creating a networking social structure, according to Taylor.
“It won’t be agenda- or speaker-driven like our other clubs,” Taylor said. Kiwanis also operates Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis locally.
“We understand the changing needs of today’s busy volunteers, and encourage members to give time when they can, whether that’s at a service project or at a meeting,” said Stephen LeBlanc, governor of the Florida District of Kiwanis International, in a Kiwanis press release.
Some popular projects for local Kiwanis clubs include installing reading rooms in schools, filling backpacks with school supplies and programs that teach skills or provide safety lessons.
“There are too many kids in Punta Gorda who need help learning to read, who need mentors to guide them and who need help finding their opportunity to shine,” said Florencio “Poly” Lat, 2018-19 Kiwanis International president, in the press release.
The members of this new Kiwanis club will look at the needs of children in the community and decide the projects that will benefit local kids. Some of those decisions will be made at the organizational meeting.
They will also going to be working with different schools in the area, including Charlotte High School, Sallie Jones Elementary and East Elementary, among others.
“I’m excited about this new club because the people involved are excited,” Taylor told the Sun. “The new members are going to bring new energy and ideas to allow more things to happen in our community.”
Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Visit kiwanis.org or call 1-317-217-6250 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.