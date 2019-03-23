The Kiwanis Park Playground is open again, and the two owlets recently born there are safely up in the trees with their mother.
The park at 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte, was closed Tuesday, after a resident told the county about barred owls nesting at the playground. The resident made the report through the county’s smartphone app.
Senior environmental lands manager Josh Thompson said, as of Thursday, he had witnessed both owlets out of the nest tree and in other trees nearby. He had also seen the mother feed both owlets.
Signs and caution tape, since removed, had been placed around the playground to keep owls and people separate. The county still encourages the public to exercise respect and be aware of their surroundings in the area.
“As long as people maintain a respectful distance from the owlets the adults are unlikely to risk injury in defense of the owlets,” said Thompson.
