Last February, before COVID-19 became a pandemic, Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda held its annual "Undie Sunday" collection. It was a great success, but when everything shut down and schools didn’t resume after spring break, there was nowhere for the undies to go.
Once schools reopened, Pastor Dana Narring contacted the Kiwanis Punta Gorda After Hours Club, of which he is a member, to get the ball rolling. At their October monthly meeting, the club sorted and bagged the underwear in preparation for delivery to East, Sallie Jones, and Peace River Elementary Schools as well as Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Middle Schools.
The club also delivered 250 facemasks to Families First for the children they serve.
The Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda After Hours meets the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s in Punta Gorda, 1105 Taylor St.
For more information, contact Douglas Tucker at 941-875-4111 or rampage33954@yahoo.com.
