PUNTA GORDA — Dr. David Klein has accepted the position of chair for the Peace River Wildlife Center’s capital campaign.
Klein, an ophthalmologist in Port Charlotte, has served on more than 40 committees both for professional and nonprofit organizations. He has been involved with the Wildlife Center since 1979.
“I’m involved with many organizations in the area, but this is pure fun and educational, so I approached them,” Klein said.
Peace River Wildlife Center is in the process of building a new facility on Henry Street in Punta Gorda.
“We have made great strides with plans for development of a new education center to be built in downtown Punta Gorda,” said Tricia LaPointe, the Wildlife Center’s executive director. “Our goal is to open our new state-of-the-art facility in two years. The campaign will include additional naming and sponsorship opportunities as well as other upcoming fundraisers.”
The center has a 100-year lease with the city of Punta Gorda to build the new $3.5 million facility.
“We are truly honored Dr. Klein has agreed to help lead our capital campaign,” LaPointe said. “He is a highly respected and prominent member of our city … and will certainly help bring together more resources that will help support our mission.”
Klein has received numerous awards including Florida Medical Association, Physician Recognition Award, The “Sun 100” Influential Citizens of Charlotte County (an award he won twice), Arts and Humanities Charity Award, Charlotte County “Do The Right Thing” Lifetime Award, and JC Penney Golden Rule Award For Exceptional Volunteerism, according to an email from Nan Leonard.
“I love animals, I love educating people and I love eleemosynary work … this is a terrific combination of all three,” Klein said.
The Wildlife Center’s mission is to contribute to the survival of native Florida wildlife through rescue, rehabilitation, and education.
LaPointe said the center took in more than 100 new animals in the last month.
“It’s breeding season, so we’ve been seeing a lot of baby bunnies, opossum and different species of birds,” she said.
The center admits more than 2,500 patients annually and typically has more than 100 permanent wildlife residents on educational display.
“It’s hard to believe the building survived the hurricane — being that close to the water,” Klein said. “But we know we have to move, so it’s time to find a new place to grow.”
The Peace River Wildlife Center’s education center, at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, is open daily to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.
