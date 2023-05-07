David Klein with Robin Rollman Jenkins

David Klein with Robin Rollman Jenkins and Luna, the rescued owl.

PUNTA GORDA — Dr. David Klein has accepted the position of chair for the Peace River Wildlife Center’s capital campaign.

Klein, an ophthalmologist in Port Charlotte, has served on more than 40 committees both for professional and nonprofit organizations. He has been involved with the Wildlife Center since 1979.


   

