P1010405.JPG

From left: fundraiser coordinators Larry Byersmith and Larry Butson, Deacon Rich Frohmiller, Bob Milan, Grant Knight and Pregnancy Solutions CEO Jacqueline Zdrojowy.

St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 recently presented a check for $3,148 to Pregnancy Solutions of Charlotte County. The money was raised from the Knights' Baby Bottle Fundraiser.  

