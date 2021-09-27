St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 recently presented two checks from money raised at the Knights' 2020-21 Tootsie Roll Fundraiser which was held at several Publix stores. Tender Hearts, a special needs program for adults, received $3,000 for its social activities. Back row, from left: Mike Rockenstyre, Tootsie Roll co-coordinator; Teresa Callan, co-founder Tender Hearts; Melissa Ellison, co-founder Tender Hearts; and Larry Byersmith, Tootsie Roll co-coordinator. Front row, from left: Tender Hearts members Karen, Lisa and Chuck.
Charlotte County Special Olympics received a $1,000 for its programs from the 2020-21 Tootsie Roll Fundraiser, held by the St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399. From left: Larry Byersmith, Tootsie Roll co-coordinator; Glen Hutchinson, Special Olympics Swim Team; Maureen Hutchinson, member of Special Olympics management team; and Mike Rockenstyre, Tootsie Roll co-coordinator.
