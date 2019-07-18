By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — Mary Knowlton’s sons were featured in Time magazine Thursday in an article addressing whether families of those killed by police officers ever get justice.
Knowlton, a 73-year-old retired librarian, was fatally shot by former Punta Gorda police officer Lee Coel during a role-playing exercise at a police night for the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 9, 2016.
Coel believed his gun was loaded with blanks but instead fired live ammunition, which had been given to him by his former supervisor Katie Heck, now a spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
His manslaughter trial has been moved multiple times in the three years since. The trial is now scheduled for October in Lee County, but defense attorneys are again pushing for a later date, hoping for 2020.
Mary Knowlton’s son, Steve Knowlton, told Time Magazine he hasn’t given up hope, but he doesn’t think the family will get justice.
The summer following Knowlton’s death, former police chief Tom Lewis was acquitted of culpable negligence in connection with the event, though he later lost his job at the department as a result of the lack of safety policies in place.
The Time article includes data on civilians shot by police, citing a statistic by Mapping Police Violence that indicates more than 6,800 civilians were killed by police from 2013 to 2018. Among those deaths, an officer was charged with a crime in just 1.7% of cases.
Convictions are even more rare. Of the 104 state and local law enforcement officers arrested for murder or manslaughter in fatal on-duty shootings since 2005, only 36 have been convicted of a crime, according to criminologist Philip Stinson, who was a police officer in New Hampshire in the 1980s.
Read the full article online at time.com/5628206/police-shooting-trial- knowlton-garner.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
