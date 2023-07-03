PORT CHARLOTTE — With a table full of goodie bags, a balloon arch photo-op and a raffle contest, Port Charlotte's Kung Fu Tea hosted a merchandise giveaway Friday celebrating Tomorrow X Together.

In case you haven't heard of them, Tomorrow X Together — commonly known as TXT — is a top K-Pop boy band. K-pop is short for Korean pop music.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments