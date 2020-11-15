Kyle is a big, goofy dog with an even bigger smile. He is happy-go-lucky and just wants to find a best friend.
Kyle has not always had a loving family to take care of him, but he really wants one. He is appreciative and eager to please. He needs a little TLC and also to gain some weight. Call the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte to schedule an appointment to meet Kyle.
Daffodil is an adorable "cow print" female cat who can be shy at first, but then warms up and loves people. She is currently at Pet Supermarket in Port Charlotte and really loves watching the birds there.
She would love a lanai or a window in a new home so she can continue her hobby. Daffodil gets along with other cats and and has lived with one, but we don't know about her history with dogs.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
