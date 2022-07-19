PORT CHARLOTTE - The U.S. Department of Labor has found a local pest control company denied rightful overtime to its workers.
In a news release on Monday, the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division said that it had completed an investigation regarding Pest Eliminators Inc., of Port Charlotte.
According to Labor officials, the company failed to pay overtime rates to "non-exempt workers" who worked more than 40 hours a week; this constitutes a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The investigation also found that Pest Eliminators deducted time from workers for a lunch break, even when some employees did not take the break, and failed to include commissions in the regular pay rate when calculating overtime rates.
Approximately 59 workers were affected by these policies, according to Labor, leading to $175,589 in back wages and liquidated damages.
In a statement, Division official Nicolas Ratmiroff said that "many" employers incorrectly believe that "salaried workers are not entitled to overtime pay."
"When companies like Pest Eliminators get it wrong, the outcome could become costly,” Ratmiroff said, speaking from Tampa on Monday. “Employers who fail to comply and continue to pay workers less than they have earned can quickly find themselves struggling to maintain the workforce needed to stay in business.”
The back wages and damages calculated for the company's workers were subsequently recovered by the Wage and Hour Division.
The Daily Sun left a message for the operator of Pest Eliminators to seek comment on the announcement on Tuesday.
Employers can contact the Wage and Hour Division at its toll free number, 1-866-4-US-WAGE. The Division also offers numerous online resources for employers, such as a fact sheet on Fair Labor Standards Act wage laws overtime requirements.
Workers who feel they may not be getting the wages they earned may contact a Wage and Hour Division representative in their state through a list and interactive online map on the agency’s website.
