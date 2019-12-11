PUNTA GORDA — As pristine as Laishley Park may appear from afar, upgrades are in need at the area's playground.
The city of Punta Gorda has shut down the park's playground with no immediate end in sight due to safety concerns.
"There are safety issues with the equipment and the equipment is beyond repair," wrote City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert in an email to the Sun. "The playground will be shut down until new equipment is installed."
"There were no incidents at the playground to (bring about this effort)," Reichert said. "It was a proactive closing for safety reasons."
The splash pad at the park, located at 120 Laishley Court in Punta Gorda, is still open.
The contract bid for the work at the playground became available Monday, Reichert said.
Cost for the equipment and the timeline for the work is still being determined by city staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.