PUNTA GORDA — As pristine as Laishley Park may appear from afar, upgrades are in need at the area's playground.

The city of Punta Gorda has shut down the park's playground with no immediate end in sight due to safety concerns. 

"There are safety issues with the equipment and the equipment is beyond repair," wrote City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert in an email to the Sun. "The playground will be shut down until new equipment is installed."

"There were no incidents at the playground to (bring about this effort)," Reichert said. "It was a proactive closing for safety reasons."

The splash pad at the park, located at 120 Laishley Court in Punta Gorda, is still open. 

The contract bid for the work at the playground became available Monday, Reichert said.

Cost for the equipment and the timeline for the work is still being determined by city staff.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments