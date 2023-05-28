Drug Free Charlotte County Executive Director Diane Ramseyer shares the details of the Drug Free Charlotte County program with Jersey College School of Nursing students Gabrielle Reineck, Ashley Kirkruff, Kim Bonet and walker Matt Kirkruff.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, who received the CBHC “Legacy Award,” shared details about the department’s “IRIS” program that was developed by the CCSO and has helped over 900 residents of Charlotte County with mental health needs.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Amy Hood and Abby Hood speak with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Craig Brandon and Sheriff Bill Prummell at the CCSO information table.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Donna Loflin looks over the complimentary “Hope Transforms” T-shirt with Kathryn Knight and Chris Knight.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care Community Services Vice President Gina Wynn was the emcee for the “Hope Transforms: Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk” held at Laishley Park.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
PUNTA GORDA — More than 100 walkers participated in Charlotte Behavioral Health Care’s annual Mental Health Awareness Walk at Laishley Park recently.
“After two years of pandemic living and then being blindsided by the devastation of Ian, many people are realizing that stress, isolation and uncertainty have taken a toll on their well-being,” said Kelly Pomerville, CBHC director of marketing and public relations.
