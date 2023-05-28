PUNTA GORDA — More than 100 walkers participated in Charlotte Behavioral Health Care’s annual Mental Health Awareness Walk at Laishley Park recently.

“After two years of pandemic living and then being blindsided by the devastation of Ian, many people are realizing that stress, isolation and uncertainty have taken a toll on their well-being,” said Kelly Pomerville, CBHC director of marketing and public relations.


   
