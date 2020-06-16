The Sunseeker resort may be stalled but action is heating up across U.S. 41 with two local developers making a bid on the Melbourne Street land.
Local scion Bruce Laishley along with Muscle Car City owner Rick Treworgy are offering $2.76 million for the 3.6 acres of prime waterfront land. The county paid $4.5 million for it in 2016, using mostly sales tax revenue.
In response to this proposal, Charlotte County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday, 18500 Murdock Circle, to vote on whether to request other proposals for the site through a notification of intent to sell. They will be meeting as the Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Authority.
The day before — Monday — the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Board will discuss the proposal at 12:30 p.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
The proposal from Waterside Park LLC is for a development similar to Laishley's Crab House plus the possibility of a future hotel. Like the crabhouse, the restaurant would be large — 550 seats with elevated water views of the Peace River, but from the other side of the bridge. It also has a second large building for retail, commercial and hotel space. Behind the plan are Laishley, Treworgy and another regional restaurant executive Kelly Liscum of Smuggler's Enterprises. They propose to extend the waterfront public walkway that Sunseeker agreed to build on the other side of U.S. 41.
Sunseeker has halted its resort in mid-construction due to the pandemic's plunging effect on airline profits. In 2017, Sunseeker owner Allegiant Travel Company proposed to expand its budding resort on this site in exchange for building a county parking garage and other amenities. As Allegiant scaled back its plans, that deal never happened, and today, Allegiant told the Sun it will not submit a competing proposal if commissioners vote to request them.
"WP's proposal is a Win Win for all," the Waterside May 25 proposal letter states. "It puts the Melbourne Parcel back on the County tax rolls, while maintaining and improving public access, and enhancing the public's ability to access water views."
A professional appraisal of the land dated May 26 values the land at $4.24 million. The Fort Myers firm Maxwell, Hendry and Simmons, said its inspector was on site May 20. The firm added special advisories to its report related to the pandemic and economic instability. The firm stated that appraisals are difficult to conduct in the aftermath of a disaster or in times of major market volatility.
A suggested timeline would have commissioners picking a developer by July 28, if the board puts the land out for sale Tuesday.
One twist is that the county must pay back the $4.27 million in sales tax dollars if the land is sold for commercial use.
Another wrinkle is that many local residents and officials have said they oppose commercial development of the site. Until it was destroyed by Hurricane Charley in 2004, the Harbour Inn occupied this site. Commissioner Joe Tiseo has advocated for keeping the high visibility site in public hands and develop it as a park. The county's Parks Advisory Committee has also advocated for this. This would extend the adjacent Live Oak Point Park.
