A Lake City man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for a grand theft and robbery case in Charlotte County from 2015.
James Bruce Miller III, 34, reportedly robbed two employees at Lords and Ladies Salon at 6210 Scott St., Punta Gorda, on Nov. 24, 2015.
According to court records, Miller entered the salon and asked to use the telephone. When he was told they didn’t have one, he apologized and left. A minute or two later, he reappeared and demanded their money.
He lifted up his T-shirt and pulled out a black handgun which he pointed at a nail technician, according to an arrest affidavit.
Miller allegedly took money from two employees totaling $157, two iPhones valued at $200 and $500, three personal checks totaling $154 and a set of car keys.
The phones were found by one victim’s husband on U.S. 17 before the Interstate 75 ramp.
Miller was identified using video surveillance, and detectives learned he had been arrested in Jacksonville on Dec. 2, 2015, after he was tied to several robberies in multiple counties.
He was transferred to the Charlotte County Jail in September after being sentenced for his other crimes. Though his Charlotte County sentence is just 10 years, he has been sentenced to life in prison for robberies in Brevard and Orange counties.
