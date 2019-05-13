MURDOCK - Collecting trash and lowering Lake Okeechobee are up for debate by Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners will be asked to vote on a new trash contract that increases residential and commercial rates. Rates would not be finalized before a public hearing, most likely in June, Solid Waste Operations Manager Richard Allen told the Sun.
Commissioners meet 9 a.m. at the Murdock Circle building.
Since 2008, the county has used Waste Management to run the trash services. A multi-year contract will run out Oct. 1, 2020. Commissioners rejected the company's proposed new rates last year, saying they would have added $115 a year for homeowners. The company's new proposal is slightly lower.
- $10.87 per month: current rate.
- $20.37 per month: first proposal
- $18.91 per month: newly negotiated rate up for vote.
Services would remain the same except for an increase in bulk disposal from 20 cubic yards a year to 4 cubic yards a week.
For commercial property owners with an 8-cubic-yard dumpster:
- $214.17 per month: current rate
- $307.74 per month: proposed rate.
To make matters confusing, Waste Management is also seeking a rate increase for the last year of its contract, to begin Oct. 1 2019, said Allen. That new rate has not been negotiated, Allen said. The county would hold a public hearing on both rate changes. Waste Management's contract also allows automatic rate increases each year at the consumer price index, up to 4 percent.
The idea of a Lake Okeechobee resolution was proposed last month by Commissioner Bill Truex. He asked board members to consider supporting regional opposition to plans to lower the lake below historic levels.
Some scientists say lowering the lake will allow sunlight to kill the algae and permit native aquatic plants to grow, according to reports from U.S. Sen. Brian Mast, R-Palm City.
Opponents to lake lowering say it will create dangerous drought conditions affecting farmers, fishing and public water supplies, according to reports from many south Florida newspapers including the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
The debate comes at a point where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is rewriting its Lake O operations after many decades. Debate and dispute comes also comes after what the Miami Heralds calls the 2018 "summer of slime" in which blue green algae from Lake O choked canals and rivers. The environmental and economic catastrophe led Gov. Ron DeSantis to request lowered lake levels.
As written, Charlotte County's resolution pledges board support for general ideas such as science-based evaluation of lake operations, avoidance of discharges to the Caloosahatchee River, and identifying the impact of new operations to all communities. Charlotte County's resolution differs from, for example, Okeechobee County's, for example, in which those commissioners directly oppose lowering lake levels.
