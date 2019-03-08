FORT MYERS — Few can forget how the nutrient-rich, freshwater discharges this spring and summer from Lake Okeechobee fed the blue-green algae polluting the Caloosahatchee River.
But freshwater discharges can also keep the Caloosahathee’s estuarine system healthy.
Since October, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — coordinating with state and local jurisdictions — has periodically opened the Franklin Dam in eastern Lee County and allowing the freshwater to flow into the brackish estuarine system. Officials confer weekly on conditions in the river.
An estuarine system needs a balance of fresh and salt waters to maintain its health, which is essential to the health of its brackish habitats for blue crabs, speckled seatrout, pinfish and other marine species.
However, due to channelization, canals, development, agriculture and other disruptions to the 865,000-acre watershed, the Caloosahatchee doesn’t receive the fresh water it needs during the dry winter season, said James Evans, Natural Resources director for the city of Sanibel.
Evans explained how the “optimum” water flow allows for 800-1,000 cubic feet of water per second, acceptable flows range between 450-2,800 cubic feet per second, but damage could affect the health of the estuary.
Scoping out the public
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is concluding a first round of garnering public input for new Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual. A final public meeting is scheduled for March 20 in Marathon, but public input will remain open until April 22.
The Army Corps is expected to include a new lake regulation schedule that addresses flood risk management, water supply for agricultural irrigation, municipalities and industry, environment, navigation, enhancement of fish and wildlife, and recreation.
During hurricane seasons, June 1 to Nov. 30, Army Corps officials try to keep Okeechobee water levels low, since a powerful storm can increase water levels much faster than the agency can drain Okeechobee. Officials also want to keep water levels from overwhelming the more than 70-year-old Herbert Hoover Dike.
Army Corps officials expect the public to help set goals and objectives, develop and evaluate operational alternatives for future management.
“Information gained during recent extreme high and low water levels and harmful algal blooms will also be considered,” the Army Corps state in a press release. “The intent of the new lake regulation schedule is to balance the impacts from operations and achieve multiple authorized project purposes.”
Lake Okeechobee not the only problem. Discharges from other drainage basins into the lake and drainage systems lead to an over-rich nutrient stew feeding algae blooms.
“It helps to understand the scope and some of the complexity of the problems we are facing, and why we have to work together at all levels,” Army Corps spokeswoman Erica Skolte told the Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.